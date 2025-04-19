Approximately 10,000 pages of records related to the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.) have been made public, unearthing the assassin’s notes and reigniting discussion of the event.

What Happened: The declassified documents include a handwritten note by the convicted assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, expressing that Kennedy “must be disposed of.” This revelation is part of a larger disclosure of national secrets mandated by President Donald Trump.

The released files showcase images of Sirhan’s notes, one of which calls for “the overthrow of the current president” of that time, Lyndon Johnson. The documents also bring to light interviews with tourists who had heard whispers about Kennedy’s assassination weeks before it actually occurred, reports the Fortune.

The National Archives and Records Administration has made these files available on its public website. This follows the disclosure of unredacted files pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which took place last month.

Trump, who is known for his doubts regarding government intelligence agencies, has been a strong advocate for transparency through the release of such documents. The actions of his administration have opened the door for increased public scrutiny of institutions like the CIA and the FBI.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., applauded Trump and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, for their efforts in releasing these files, stating that it is a crucial step towards rebuilding trust in the American government.

Why It Matters: The release of these documents is significant as it provides new insights into a historical event that has been shrouded in mystery. It not only brings to light the mindset of the assassin but also reveals the existence of rumors about the assassination before it happened.

This transparency is a step towards restoring public faith in government institutions, a sentiment echoed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Furthermore, it sets a precedent for future disclosures of national secrets, promoting transparency and accountability within the government.

