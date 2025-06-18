Pew Research Center has revealed that a majority of Americans are against workplace raids for immigration enforcement. This comes amid ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and a shift in President Donald Trump‘s immigration policies.

What Happened: The survey, which polled over 5,000 U.S. adults, found that 54% of respondents disapprove of increasing ICE raids on workplaces where undocumented individuals may be employed, while 45% approve.

Public opinion was nearly evenly divided on involving local and state law enforcement in deportation efforts, with 50% supporting the idea and 49% opposing it. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans opposed halting most asylum applications, compared to 39% who backed the move. A comparable share also opposed terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants who had fled war or other crises.

Overall, the Trump administration’s immigration policy received more negative than positive feedback, with 47% disapproving and 42% approving.

Interestingly, a majority of Americans (56%) support the expansion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, a policy that has been a key priority for President Trump’s first term.

Why It Matters: This survey comes at a time when the Trump administration has been pushing for aggressive immigration policies. President Trump recently directed ICE to launch “the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History,” targeting cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

However, this aggressive stance is causing a financial strain on ICE, with the agency at risk of running out of funds by next month. The ongoing immigration crackdown and subsequent decline in numbers have been highlighted by experts as a more severe negative supply shock to the economy than the tariffs imposed by President Trump.

