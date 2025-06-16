Obama Calls For Dignity In Immigration Enforcement As ICE Crackdown Escalates

Former President Barack Obama called for dignity in immigration enforcement Sunday as nationwide protests against President Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown entered their eighth day, creating market uncertainties for retailers dependent on immigrant labor.

What Happened: Obama addressed the ongoing demonstrations through social media, defending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program he established in 2012. “DACA was an example of how we can be a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws,” Obama stated, adding that families “are being demonized and treated as enemies.”

The comments came as Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations have arrested 2,000 immigration offenders daily, significantly exceeding the 311 daily average under former President Joe Biden.

Federal raids targeted The Home Depot Inc. HD stores in Westlake, Whittier, and Huntington Park, disrupting business operations without prior company notification.

Los Angeles imposed curfews in downtown areas as protests intensified, with 197 arrests made in a single day. Trump deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s lawsuit to block military deployment.

The Trump administration has reactivated the World War II-era Alien Registration Act, requiring all non-citizens to register with the government. The Department of Homeland Security estimates 3.2 million immigrants are currently unregistered under the new enforcement regime, with officials targeting “mass self-deportation.”

Additionally, the administration is weighing travel restrictions on 36 additional nations, according to a classified State Department memo signed by Secretary Marco Rubio. The list includes countries across Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean, giving governments 60 days to improve security measures or face entry suspensions.

Why It Matters: Home Depot faces potential customer traffic impacts as many clients depend on undocumented day laborers for construction work. The Atlanta-based retailer reported $39.86 billion in Q1 sales but missed earnings estimates.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned federal troop deployment could violate the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act restricting military involvement in civilian law enforcement, creating additional regulatory uncertainty for businesses operating in affected areas.



