After 19 Explosions And Fire Injuries, Anker Recalls Over 1 Million Power Banks Sold Since 2016 — Is Yours Affected?

Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd. has issued a recall for more than 1.1 million PowerCore 10000 portable chargers following reports of fires, explosions and injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

What Happened: Last week, Anker officially recalled the PowerCore 10000 (Model A1263), a popular portable power bank sold in the U.S. between June 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2022.

The recall follows 19 reported incidents of the devices catching fire or exploding, resulting in property damage and burn injuries, the commission report said.

The PowerCore 10000, manufactured in China, is one of four Anker power bank models currently under recall. Others include the 334 MagGo 10K battery, 321 Power Bank (5K) and 535 Power Bank (20K).

Anker’s bestsellers like the 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD and PowerCore III 10K are not affected, reported CNET.

How To Check And What To Do

Customers can verify if their device is affected by checking the serial number on the bottom of the power bank on Anker's recall webpage. Anker instructs users to stop using recalled devices immediately and follow specific steps to qualify for a free replacement, including:

Submit a photo of the device showing the model, serial number, the word "recalled" and personal details.

Confirm proper disposal at a local hazardous waste center.

A receipt is helpful but not required.

If the serial number is missing or unclear, Anker urges users to contact support.

