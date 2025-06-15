Trump Threatens Iran With Unprecedented US Military Action In Case Of Attack: 'If We Are Attacked In Any Way, US Armed Forces Will Come Down On You At Levels Never Seen Before'

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran. He has stated that any attack on US forces or land would be met with an unprecedented military response.

What Happened: On Sunday Trump clarified that the US had no involvement in Israel’s recent attack on Iran, amidst ongoing aerial assaults between the two Middle Eastern nations.

Trump’s message was posted on Truth Social, where he stated, “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.” He also expressed hope for a peaceful resolution between Iran and Israel.

“We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran retaliated against Israel’s Operation “Rising Lion,” resulting in at least 10 deaths and over 200 injuries. Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi called for the US to condemn Israel’s attacks on its nuclear facilities, stating that Iran was merely defending itself.

Trump’s administration had been in talks with Iranian officials before the discussions began to deteriorate in early June.

A sixth round of meetings was scheduled for Sunday in Oman, but was disrupted by Israel’s attack. European officials have offered to open talks with Iran’s nuclear program in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Why It Matters: This development comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East are escalating. The US, under Trump’s administration, has been trying to mediate between Iran and Israel, but the recent attack by Israel on Iran has complicated matters.

The warning issued by Trump is indicative of the US’s stance on the issue and its commitment to protect its forces and land.

This could potentially lead to a shift in the dynamics of the Middle East, affecting not only the countries involved but also the global political landscape.

