Trump Signs Orders To Strengthen US Drone Defenses And Supersonic Flight

President Donald Trump has enacted executive orders aimed at bolstering U.S. drone defenses and advancing supersonic commercial aviation.

What Happened: The directives, signed on Friday, are designed to facilitate drone operations beyond visual line of sight, reduce dependency on Chinese drone manufacturers, and promote the development of electric air taxis, according to a report by Reuters.

A federal task force will be established to ensure U.S. airspace control, expand restrictions over sensitive sites, and improve real-time drone detection capabilities. The National Football League has expressed support for these measures, highlighting their role in safeguarding fans at major events.

Michael Kratsios, head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, emphasized that the orders address the “growing threat of criminal terrorists and foreign misuse of drones.” Meanwhile, Sebastian Gorka, a senior director at the National Security Council, underscored the necessity of enhancing counter-drone capabilities.

Additionally, Trump has instructed the Federal Aviation Administration to lift the 1973 ban on supersonic air travel over land, provided that no sonic boom is audible on the ground. Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl welcomed this development, marking a new chapter for commercial aviation.

Why It Matters: The executive orders come at a time when the defense sector is witnessing significant transformations. Anduril Industries, a defense tech company, recently secured $2.5 billion in funding, doubling its valuation to $30.5 billion. This underscores the growing importance of advanced technologies in national security.

Furthermore, the conversation around replacing traditional manned fighter jets with drones has gained momentum, especially after Elon Musk’s comments advocating for drone warfare. This shift in military strategy is also reflected in discussions about reallocating defense budgets to support startups focused on drones and AI, as highlighted by analyst Pierre Ferragu.

