Former President Joe Biden has refuted allegations made by President Donald Trump concerning his mental health and the use of an autopen for signing official documents, dismissing them as a mere distraction.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Trump launched a probe into Biden’s team, whom he alleges were hiding his “cognitive decline” and questioned the authenticity of his use of an autopen for signing pardons and other documents.

In a statement emailed to various media outlets, Biden clarified, “This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations,” reported Axios.

Biden has regularly used an autopen for signing official documents, a practice that is standard and has been validated by the courts. This practice has been in use in the White House since Thomas Jefferson‘s tenure in 1801, without any prior controversy.

Despite this, Trump criticized the practice during his tirade on Wednesday, even though past presidents have used various forms of the autopen as technology evolved.



Why It Matters: This latest development adds to the ongoing saga of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about Biden. Earlier this month, he shared an unfounded conspiracy theory on Truth Social, claiming that Biden was executed in 2025 and replaced by clones or robots.

Biden has faced growing scrutiny over his health in the weeks since his diagnosis with Stage 4 prostate cancer while in office.

Earlier in May 2025, Biden criticized Trump’s rhetoric and foreign policy in an interview with BBC's Nick Robinson. He expressed disapproval of Trump’s remarks about possibly acquiring Greenland or making Canada the 51st state.

These events highlight the ongoing tension between the two political figures, with Trump’s allegations serving as a distraction, according to Biden, from pressing issues facing the nation.

