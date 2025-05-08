Biden Says Trump Is 'Not Behaving Like A Republican President:' 'That's Not Who We Are'

In his first full-length interview since leaving office, former President Joe Biden shared his thoughts on Donald Trump's presidency and its effects on America's position in the world.

What Happened: Speaking to BBC’s Nick Robinson, Biden expressed his disapproval of Trump's rhetoric and foreign policy, particularly his remarks about possibly acquiring Greenland or making Canada the 51st state.

Biden said, "What President ever talks like that? That's not who we are. We're about freedom, democracy, opportunity — not about confiscation."

Biden also took issue with Trump's stance on Ukraine. He said Trump's proposal that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia was "modern day appeasement."

According to Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin sees Ukraine as part of "Mother Russia," and warned that Trump's suggestion could embolden Russia and drive even more instability in Europe.

Biden also shared his concerns about the Atlantic Alliance and NATO's future, describing the mutual defense pledge a "sacred obligation."

In his view, Trump's flippant attitude towards international alliances could result in a loss of confidence in America's leadership, particularly in Europe. "We did all that — and in four years we've got a guy who wants to walk away from it all," Biden remarked.

In a recent speech in Chicago, Biden said “nobody’s king” in America, implicating Trump. When asked in the BBC interview if he thought President Trump was behaving more like a monarch than a president bound to the Constitution, Biden said, “He’s not behaving like a Republican president.”

Why It Matters: Biden's criticism of Trump comes on the heels of a major drop in Trump's approval ratings within the first 100 days of his presidency, largely credited to his tariff policies that have shaken global markets.

This is the first time since leaving office that Biden shared his thoughts about Trump in such detail. Trump, on the other hand, has referred to Biden multiple times since taking the oath.

Last month, Trump blamed Biden for causing the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to shrink by 0.3% in the first quarter, marking the first GDP contraction in three years. Commenting on the stock market downturn at the end of April, Trump said, “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s.”

The Trump administration has also made sweeping efforts to rescind or alter multiple Biden-era policies and directives, including chip curbs, tax rules for DeFi Platforms, wage rules for federal contractors, AI safety policies, and more.

