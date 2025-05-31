Elon Musk Denies Ketamine Allegations: 'If This BS From NYT Were True, It Would Have Been Extremely Obvious'

Elon Musk took to X to criticize a recent New York Times report alleging he frequently used ketamine during the 2024 campaign.

What Happened: On Friday, Musk responded to a comment by Pierre Ferragu, who called the New York Times’ piece on Musk “pathetic.” Musk agreed with Ferragu’s sentiment, stating that if the allegations made by the newspaper were true, it would have been “EXTREMELY obvious.”

During a farewell event at the Oval Office marking the end of his formal role in the Trump administration, Musk deflected a question about the Times report.

“The New York Times. Is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on the Russiagate?” Musk asked while standing alongside President Donald Trump.

The report claimed Musk used ketamine — both recreationally and medically — as often as daily in 2024. Citing anonymous sources, the report also mentioned Musk's alleged use of ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms and noted that his ketamine intake had affected his bladder.

Concerns have circulated among some of Musk's inner circle about the potential fallout his alleged drug use might have on his vast business empire — spanning Tesla, SpaceX, X, and more. Despite the speculation, Musk has remained unfazed, downplaying any risks and emphasizing that performance and delivery, not personal habits, are what truly matter.

Why It Matters: The tech mogul’s criticism of the New York Times adds to the ongoing debate about the role and responsibility of media in reporting on public figures.

Despite the lack of specific context provided for Musk’s post, it’s clear that the tech mogul is not afraid to voice his opinions and defend his reputation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the power and influence that individuals like Musk wield, not just in the business world, but in the realm of public discourse as well.

