June 2, 2025

Tempus AI Stock Is Surging Today: What Investors Are Watching

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Tempus AI Inc TEM shares are moving higher Monday after the company introduced a new program to monitor immunotherapy response for patients with advanced cancer.

What Happened: Tempus has announced xM for treatment response monitoring, which is a liquid biopsy assay aimed at detecting molecular response to immune-checkpoint inhibitor therapy in advanced solid tumors.

The new array for monitoring immunotherapy response is currently only available for research use, but clinical availability is expected later this year.

xM for treatment response monitoring is designed to quantify changes in circulating tumor DNA longitudinally from a blood sample by leveraging a multi-parametric algorithm. The company will present new data on xM for treatment response monitoring at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.

“We’re excited to introduce a new assay of molecular response for both physicians and biopharma researchers that can timely track changes of quantitative tumor fraction while patients receive ICI therapies,” said Halla Nimeiri, chief development officer at Tempus AI.

“With xM for TRM, clinicians can detect molecular response to ICI prior to six weeks into treatment, enabling them to stay ahead of disease progression and optimize therapeutic strategies.”

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 17.4% at $64.80 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

