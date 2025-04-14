Synaptics Targets Foldable Boom with New S3930 Series Touch Controllers

Zinger Key Points
- Synaptics launches S3930 touch controller for foldable OLEDs with ultra-compact design and high responsiveness.
- Mass production starts July 2025 as OEMs test S3930 amid rapid growth in the foldable device market.
Synaptics Incorporated SYNA shares are trading higher on Monday after the company unveiled its S3930 series touch controllers.
The controllers are specifically designed to address the unique technical challenges and performance demands of foldable OLED mobile displays.
The S3930 is engineered to support larger OLED panels while enabling ultra-narrow bezels.
Its compact 5.1 × 6.8 mm footprint is the smallest in its class, making it ideal for creating thinner, lighter devices without compromising touch performance, even under dynamic bending conditions.
The S3930 is currently in the sampling phase, with mass production set to begin in July 2025.
Several OEMs and LCD module manufacturers (LCMs) are actively evaluating the solution for integration into their upcoming foldable device models.
Sam Toba, Director of Product Marketing at Synaptics added, “The S3930 series provides customers with new sensing and filtering capabilities that overcome these challenges to ensure a seamless and highly responsive touch experience while solidifying our roadmap to support future device implementations.”
Notably, this launch comes as the foldable device market experiences rapid growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%.
This month, the company announced a strategic partnership to unveil cutting-edge digital broadcasting solutions powered by advanced ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV technologies.
Last month, Synaptics expanded its award-winning Veros Triple Combo connectivity lineup with the launch of the SYN461x family of ultra-low-power (ULP) SoCs.
Price Action: SYNA shares are up 1.11% at $48.36 premarket at the last check Monday.
