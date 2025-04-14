April 14, 2025 12:28 PM 1 min read

Synaptics Targets Foldable Boom with New S3930 Series Touch Controllers

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Synaptics Incorporated SYNA shares are trading higher on Monday after the company unveiled its S3930 series touch controllers.

The controllers are specifically designed to address the unique technical challenges and performance demands of foldable OLED mobile displays.

The S3930 is engineered to support larger OLED panels while enabling ultra-narrow bezels.

Also Read: Synaptics Stock Climbs On Broadcom Deal Focused On Edge AI

Its compact 5.1 × 6.8 mm footprint is the smallest in its class, making it ideal for creating thinner, lighter devices without compromising touch performance, even under dynamic bending conditions.

The S3930 is currently in the sampling phase, with mass production set to begin in July 2025.

Several OEMs and LCD module manufacturers (LCMs) are actively evaluating the solution for integration into their upcoming foldable device models.

Sam Toba, Director of Product Marketing at Synaptics added, “The S3930 series provides customers with new sensing and filtering capabilities that overcome these challenges to ensure a seamless and highly responsive touch experience while solidifying our roadmap to support future device implementations.”

Notably, this launch comes as the foldable device market experiences rapid growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%.

This month, the company announced a strategic partnership to unveil cutting-edge digital broadcasting solutions powered by advanced ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV technologies.

Last month, Synaptics expanded its award-winning Veros Triple Combo connectivity lineup with the launch of the SYN461x family of ultra-low-power (ULP) SoCs.

Price Action: SYNA shares are up 1.11% at $48.36 premarket at the last check Monday.

Read Next:

SYNA Logo
SYNASynaptics Inc
$48.451.30%

Overview
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

