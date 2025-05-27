Organigram CEO To Retire After Building Canada's Largest Cannabis Brand: Here's What's Next

Zinger Key Points
- Beena Goldenberg to retire as CEO of Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) at the end of fiscal 2025 (Sept. 30)
- Under her leadership, revenue grew from $80M to over $250M and Organigram became Canada’s market share leader.
- Company expanded internationally and entered the U.S. market with its April acquisition of Collective Project
Organigram Global Inc. OGI OGI, Canada’s leading cannabis company by market share, has announced that CEO Beena Goldenberg will retire at the end of the company's fiscal year, September 30, 2025.
Goldenberg, who joined Organigram as CEO in September 2021, will remain in her role and on the company's board until that time to ensure a smooth transition and continued execution of strategic objectives, including the company's international expansion and entry into the U.S. market.
From $80M To $250M: A Transformational Tenure
During her four-year tenure, Goldenberg led the company's growth from $80 million in net revenue to more than $250 million, making Organigram the market share leader in Canada, according to the company.
Key milestones under her leadership include:
- A doubling of cultivation capacity at the company's Moncton, New Brunswick facility
- Acquisitions that positioned Organigram as Canada's #1 player in vapes, hash and pre-rolls
- Launch of international exports into Germany, the UK and Australia
- The April 2025 acquisition of Collective Project, marking the company's first revenue in the U.S.
"This announcement follows the Company's second quarter fiscal year 2025 results, which were issued on May 12, 2025, and highlight the progress that has been made in enhancing Organigram's financial performance," the company said. That included a 74% year-over-year increase in net revenue, along with improvements across other key financial metrics.
Goldenberg Reflects On The Cannabis Journey
"After five incredible years in the cannabis industry, serving as CEO of Supreme Cannabis Company and Organigram Global, I have decided it is time to move on to my next chapter," Goldenberg said in a statement.
"Reflecting on my journey, I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished in this nascent industry. The challenges we faced and the successes we achieved underscore the immense potential that still lies ahead for the cannabis industry."
She added: "Over the next four months I will remain focused on driving Organigram growth and profitability while supporting the smooth onboarding of a new CEO to lead the company forward in its next phase of growth."
A Search For The Next Chapter
Peter Amirault, chairman of the board at Organigram, praised Goldenberg's impact on the company's trajectory.
"On behalf of the Board, I express our gratitude to Beena for her exceptional leadership and commitment to Organigram," he said. "She has created an excellent base for both domestic and international growth… The Board remains confident in the Company's strategic direction as well as its leadership team and we are committed to appointing a new CEO who will continue to drive our vision forward."
A comprehensive CEO selection process has been initiated, with a focus on finding a candidate equipped to lead Organigram through its next phase of growth and innovation.
Photo: Shutterstock
