Can Pre-Roll Humidors Save Your Cannabis Brand? Custom Cones USA Says Yes

The pre-roll market, now surpassing $1.5 billion in annual sales, has become one of the fastest-growing and most competitive segments in cannabis. With a flood of brands vying for consumer attention, standing out in this sea of products is no easy feat. Custom Cones USA, however, is tackling this challenge head-on.

By offering pre-roll solutions at scale, they're helping businesses navigate the crowded market and find their niche.

But it's not just about volume. Custom Cones USA is setting itself apart with innovations like cannabis humidors, designed to keep products fresher for longer—a critical factor in ensuring quality and building consumer trust. As CEO Harrison Bard shared with Benzinga Cannabis, the company's mission is clear: to fuel the growth of the pre-roll category while giving brands the tools they need to thrive.

Custom Made: Glass Tips, Flavored Tips, And… Fusilli Noodle Tips

With dispensary shelves overflowing, how can brands truly stand out? Is it possible to balance large-scale production with unique, artisanal designs? Custom Cones USA has built its reputation on flexibility, offering tailored solutions to meet diverse client needs.

Bard shared some of the more unusual requests they've received over the years, including a proposal for filter tips shaped like fusilli noodles. "We considered it, but the concerns around food import regulations and potential insect issues made us decline," Bard noted with a laugh.

Beyond the quirky requests, the company offers a wide range of customization options, from colored tips and designer cones in various shades to themed products for holidays and special events.

They also provide ceramic and glass filter tips for premium offerings, allowing brands to elevate their pre-rolls with distinct, high-quality touches. "We can accommodate everything from small, bespoke orders for craft farms to bulk shipments for large MSOs, giving our clients the flexibility they need to differentiate their products," Bard explained.

Supply Chain And Design Rolled Into One

Operating in a high-demand market, Custom Cones USA has faced unique supply chain challenges, particularly with niche products. Thus, the company maintains a robust inventory of core items like 109mm, 98mm, and 84mm cones, often holding two to three months of supply domestically.

In response to the increasing demand for custom designs, Custom Cones USA offers a graphic design service that streamlines the process for clients.

Bard explained, "We provide a full design service or support clients who prefer using tools like Canva. As long as they can provide a vector file, we handle the rest." This flexibility allows small businesses and large operators alike to create unique branded products without excessive lead times or high minimum orders.

Pre-Rolls For All

Innovative products like ceramic and glass filter tips, along with flavored wooden tips, are part of the company's strategy to meet evolving consumer preferences. "We're seeing a growing interest in premium tip sections, and we're the only company offering these high-quality, in-stock options," Bard explained.

From bespoke color-tip cones for small craft brands to large-scale orders for major multi-state operators (MSOs), Custom Cones USA caters to a wide range of clients. "We offer the lowest minimum order quantities in the industry, making it accessible for both small mom-and-pop shops and large MSOs," Bard said.

Looking ahead, Custom Cones USA is making a significant pivot towards consumer products. The company launched DaySavers, a brand focused on providing safe, compliant smoking accessories.

"There are no regulations for smoking accessories like blunt wraps or palm leaf products, which often fail tests for heavy metals and pesticides," Bard pointed out. DaySavers aims to fill this gap, offering products that are independently tested to meet safety standards.

Fresh Lettuce

Bard highlighted Custom Cones will be bringing a significant innovation for the cannabis industry: the adoption of humidors.

"Humidors are already common in cigar shops, and we see a similar trend emerging for cannabis," Bard shared.

Custom Cones USA recently launched a line of cannabis humidors, which Bard believes could become a standard feature in dispensaries within the next decade. These devices help maintain freshness and could potentially reduce the need for airtight, less eco-friendly packaging.

The company is also exploring new infusion technologies. "We're excited about the possibilities of bringing infused papers back into our portfolio, as it aligns with our commitment to innovation and quality," Bard revealed.

As the holiday season approaches, Custom Cones USA is ramping up its efforts to meet demand.

"Our preparation involves maintaining a strong inventory and leveraging advanced logistics," Bard explained. "Our flavored cones and premium ceramic tips have been particularly popular, and we anticipate even higher demand this year," he concluded.

