How This Cheese-Aging Tech Is Boosting Profits For Cannabis Growers: Stop Throwing Cheddar Out The Door

The process behind top-shelf cheeses, aged meats, reserved wines and premium cannabis all relies on one thing: precise control of time, temperature and moisture. Whether aging cheddar or curing cannabis, the science of preservation unlocks quality.

Nested in Vermont, Cannatrol is a family-owned venture that applies these same principles to cannabis drying, boosting growers’ profits by reducing labor, product loss and inefficiencies. By minimizing touch points and preserving valuable terpenes, the system helps growers maintain potency and quality, ensuring profits don't evaporate in postharvest handling.

The Problem, The Solution And The Market Need

Founded by Jane and David Sandelman, Cannatrol is transforming postharvest cannabis processing with its innovative drying and curing technology.

David, an inventor with a background in energy and temperature controls, saw a common problem facing cheesemakers: the difficulty of achieving precise aging conditions without access to traditional cheese caves.

Courtesy of Cannatrol

Using his experience in temperature control, David developed a method to manage vapor pressure in these environments. When cannabis began its path toward legalization, it became clear that this same technology could be adapted for drying and curing cannabis flowers.

"The physics of drying cheese and cannabis are remarkably similar," David explained. "Both require precise moisture and temperature control to preserve quality, whether you're producing a fine cheese or top-shelf cannabis."

Unlike conventional drying methods that rely on air conditioners and dehumidifiers, Cannatrol ensures there are no fluctuating temperatures and moisture levels are stable throughout the process, drying evenly and consistently.

"Minimal variations in airflow, temperature and humidity can damage the glands that cover the flower. These glands known as trichomes, host cannabinoids and terpenes, and give the flower its quality and potency. These represent the true value in premium cannabis," David noted.

Tech For Top-Line Revenue

At the core of Cannatrol's success is its patented approach to controlling temperature and dew point independently, which allows for pinpoint control of vapor pressure. "We're not just controlling humidity," David emphasized. "We're controlling the entire environment, down to the molecular level."

This precise control leads to a significantly better product. Research conducted in partnership with the Cannabis Research Coalition found that flowers dried using Cannatrol's technology retained 17% more terpenes than cannabis dried with conventional methods.

Additionally, damage to the trichome heads—a key factor in cannabis potency—was reduced to just 1–2%, compared to 25–35% with air conditioners and dehumidifiers​.

David explained: "The trichomes are where all the valuable cannabinoids and terpenes are stored, so any damage directly affects the product's quality and potency. By preserving more of the trichomes, growers not only improve the overall quality of their cannabis but also protect their top-line revenue."

Modular Features

The technology itself is adaptable, with options ranging from a consumer-grade unit the size of a dorm fridge to large-scale commercial systems capable of handling up to 720 pounds of wet flowers. "Our units are turnkey," said Jane, who leads Cannatrol's marketing efforts. "They're designed for easy setup, whether it's a home grower or a large commercial operation."

Courtesy of Cannatrol

What sets Cannatrol apart is the elimination of manual labor and guesswork. Traditional drying rooms require constant monitoring to prevent over-drying or mold growth, which can lead to product loss and reduced shelf life. Cannatrol's systems remove these risks. "Once the flower is in our system, it doesn't need to be moved or checked," Jane noted. "You don't risk over-drying and the flower is ready to be stored or consumed directly from the unit."

The Business Advantage: Cutting Costs And Boosting Quality

David highlighted the financial impact of investing in postharvest processes: "Facilities using conventional methods can lose as much as 5% of their revenue by overdrying their flower and volatilizing terpenes. That's throwing money out the door. We're not just helping growers save money—we're helping them build a brand based on consistent, high-quality flowers."

Moreover, Cannatrol's systems allow growers to maintain shelf stability for a longer time, which is critical for brands looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. "We've had clients tell us that our system has led to longer-lasting products on dispensary shelves, which ultimately translates to better consumer satisfaction," Jane added.

Entrepreneurial Spirit And Innovation

At the heart of Cannatrol's success is the Sandelmans’ drive to solve problems with technical innovation. Their journey from Vermont restaurateurs to cannabis industry pioneers is a testament to the power of engineering and invention.

"We didn't set out to revolutionize cannabis drying," David reflected. "We saw a problem, and we came up with a solution. The cannabis industry was just the next frontier."

For the Sandelmans, it's not just about profit margins or flashy new technology: it's about crafting solutions that work. "Our focus has always been on creating the best product possible," Jane said. "If you're solving a problem and making something better, the business success will follow."

With thousands of units sold across 16 countries and growing demand from large-scale commercial operations, the Sandelmans' vision is expanding rapidly—and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

