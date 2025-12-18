Trump's $100,000 H1B Visa Fee Sparks Shareholder Revolt As Amazon, Google Pressed On Long-Term Impact Of ICE Activity

A union-backed investment group is pressuring Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) to disclose how new immigration policies under President Donald Trump could disrupt their operations and long-term value.

Trump’s H1B Fee Sparks Concerns

Proxy advisor SOC Investment Group, which primarily works with pension funds affiliated with the Strategic Organizing Center union, has asked the three companies to explain how they will address workforce disruptions tied to Trump's proposed $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa approvals, according to a Reuters report.

These companies have been cherry-picked for their outsized exposure to immigration disruptions, being the largest employers of H1B workers in the U.S.

SOC’s executive director, Tej Patel, noted that the availability of skilled labor is a critical issue that impacts the “long-term performance of a company,” while adding that not being able to hire the right people could impair value.

The group holds less than 1% in each company but, along with allied funds, collectively owns tens of millions of shares across the three tech and retail giants.

In letters addressed to the companies, SOC has also pushed Amazon and Walmart to disclose how other immigration enforcement actions, such as farm raids, are affecting their logistics and supply chain operations.

The SOC has urged the companies to print its resolutions in their upcoming proxy statements, with Patel adding that “litigation” is on the table, in case they refuse.

Crackdown On Proxy Advisors

This comes days after Trump signed an executive order demanding better regulations to limit the powers of proxy advisors such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk, had similarly criticized proxy advisors, calling them “corporate terrorists” who vote on “random political lines,” for recommending that shareholders vote against his trillion-dollar compensation package.

