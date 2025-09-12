TikTok Faces Criminal Probe In France After Lawmaker Says Platform 'Endangered Lives' Of Minors

A French parliamentary committee chairman has requested criminal charges against TikTok, alleging the platform “deliberately endangered” minors’ lives.

French Lawmaker Seeks Criminal Charges

Socialist lawmaker Arthur Delaporte told France Info on Thursday he referred the matter to Paris prosecutors after his committee concluded its investigation into TikTok’s psychological effects on young users.

“The conclusion is clear: TikTok has deliberately endangered the health and lives of its users,” Delaporte said. He cited potential criminal offenses including “active complicity” and accused TikTok executives of perjury during committee hearings.

Platform Rejects Allegations

TikTok categorically rejected the committee’s findings through a company spokesperson, according to Reuters. The platform emphasized its “demanding” policies to protect users, particularly features designed for teenage safety and family well-being. TikTok called the presentation “misleading” and said it unfairly scapegoated the company for industry-wide issues.

ByteDance Revenue Surge Amid U.S. Pressure

The French probe comes as TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $48 billion, up 25% year-over-year, surpassing Meta Platforms Inc. META as the world’s largest social media company by sales. ByteDance is conducting employee share buybacks, valuing the company at over $330 billion.

Despite strong financials, ByteDance faces a September 17 deadline to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban. President Donald Trump extended the original January deadline, with potential buyers including a consortium led by KKR & Co Inc., General Atlantic and Andreessen Horowitz.

Global Regulatory Environment

The French committee recommended banning social media for children under 15 and implementing nighttime curfews for users aged 15-18. The investigation was triggered by a 2024 lawsuit from seven families accusing TikTok of exposing children to suicide-promoting content.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is meeting Chinese officials in Madrid to discuss trade issues, with TikTok’s fate reportedly on the agenda as the divestment deadline approaches.

