Twenty Suspected Mossad Spies Arrested in Iran

Iran has reportedly arrested 20 individuals, accusing them of espionage for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, and has issued threats of execution.

What Happened: According to a report, Iran’s judiciary has detained 20 people on charges of spying for Mossad. Asghar Jahangiri, the Judiciary spokesperson, announced the arrests in Tehran, stating that there would be no mercy for the alleged spies.

Earlier this week, Rouzbeh Vadi, a distinguished Iranian nuclear scientist, was arrested and executed after being found guilty of spying for Israel.

As per the report by the New York Post, Vadi was blamed for leaking classified information about a colleague who was killed during the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Following the war and a subsequent ceasefire, Iran’s Parliament passed a bill in July, authorizing the death penalty for those found guilty of espionage, a crime previously punishable by life imprisonment. The law primarily targets activities associated with Israel and the U.S.

The regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has executed at least eight individuals on espionage charges in recent months.

Amnesty International has expressed concern over the increasing number of arbitrary executions and political repression in Iran.

Why It Matters: Iran has reportedly relocated its surviving nuclear scientists due to fears of further Israeli attacks.

A senior Iranian official stated that these scientists are no longer permitted to teach or live in their family homes and have been moved to the capital or northern coastal cities.

