Diddy Found Guilty On 2 Counts, Not Guilty On 3: Sex Trafficking Charges Dropped, But Prison Still Looms

Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted Wednesday of three federal sex-trafficking and racketeering charges but convicted on two prostitution-related counts — a mixed verdict that marks a partial legal victory while keeping him in custody ahead of sentencing.

What Happened: The verdict, delivered by Manhattan jurors after 13 hours of deliberation, represents a partial vindication for Combs, whose entertainment empire has faced mounting legal scrutiny since September 2024. The 54-year-old music executive was cleared of racketeering conspiracy charges that could have resulted in life imprisonment, according to the Washington Post.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ $1 million bail request, citing his history of domestic violence despite defense arguments that acquittal on the most serious charges warranted release. The judge noted that “domestic violence is violence” in his ruling.

The prosecution’s case centered on allegations that Combs operated a criminal enterprise through his business network, including Bad Boy Records, which he founded in 1993. The label achieved significant commercial success with 13 chart-topping albums between 1997 and 2022.

Why It Matters: Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued prosecutors overreached with the racketeering charges, telling the court his client “has been given his life back by this jury.” The acquittal on sex-trafficking charges undermines the government’s theory that Combs coerced romantic partners into sexual acts.

Key testimony came from former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, whose 2023 lawsuit against Combs resulted in a $20 million settlement and triggered the federal investigation, according to the report. Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, stated after the verdict that his client “has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”

Combs faces sentencing on October 3 for the two prostitution-related convictions, each carrying potential sentences of up to 10 years. Federal prosecutors have indicated they will seek more than four years’ imprisonment.

President Donald Trump previously indicated he would consider a pardon for Combs if he believed the music producer was treated unfairly, though rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has stated he would personally urge Trump against such clemency.

