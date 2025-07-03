Soham Parekh Accused Of Fooling YC Startups While Working 4 Jobs At Once: Suhail Doshi Says He Faked His Resume, Lied About His Location,

Suhail Doshi, founder of Playground AI and analytics platform Mixpanel Inc., publicly accused an Indian software engineer of simultaneously working at multiple startups while allegedly defrauding Y Combinator portfolio companies.

What Happened: Doshi wrote on X Wednesday that Soham Parekh “works at 3-4 startups at the same time” and has been “preying on YC companies and more.” The viral post, which garnered 12.1 million views and 15,000 likes, included Parekh’s resume showing concurrent employment at DynamoAI, Union.ai, Synthesia and Alan AI.

“I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later,” Doshi stated. He described 90% of Parekh’s credentials as fabricated, with most professional links inactive.

The resume shows Parekh claiming a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology and senior engineering roles at multiple companies simultaneously. His listed experience includes complex technical implementations across machine learning, distributed systems, and cloud infrastructure.

Multiple industry professionals corroborated Doshi’s allegations in the comment thread. “He has been doing this for years and works at more than 4 startups at any given time,” wrote Nicolai Ouporov, Agent Engineer at fleet. Michelle Lim, previously head of product at Warp, confirmed canceling a work trial with Parekh after seeing the post.

Why It Matters: Doshi revealed Parekh allegedly misrepresented his location to appear U.S.-based, with one company shipping equipment to a purported sister’s address. “Gets nothing done. Made up constant lies. Corroborated by 6+ other companies,” Doshi wrote when questioned about the accusations.

The incident highlights growing concerns about employment fraud in the remote work era. Federal Trade Commission data shows job scams increased threefold between 2020 and 2023, with reported losses reaching $470 million in text message scams alone last year.

Similar multi-employment fraud cases have emerged globally, including a Chinese woman who simultaneously held 16 positions, generating $7 million in fraudulent wages. The Department of Justice recently charged individuals connected to North Korean IT worker schemes that infiltrated over 100 U.S. companies.

Following the viral exposure, Parekh reportedly contacted Doshi asking for advice on career recovery, according to Doshi’s subsequent posts.

