Diddy Jury Deadlocked On Racketeering Conspiracy Charge As Verdicts Reached On Sex Trafficking Counts — Jurors To Return Wednesday

On Tuesday, jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ criminal trial reached verdicts on four charges but remain deadlocked on the racketeering conspiracy charge.

What Happened: The jury has decided on the two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, they were unable to come to a unanimous decision regarding the racketeering conspiracy charge, reported CNBC.

The jury cited “unpersuadable” opinions as the reason for the deadlock.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian responded by instructing the jury to continue deliberating the racketeering charge. The legal teams for both the prosecution and defense agreed to continue the discussions.

"I remind you of the instructions I gave you yesterday," Subramanian stated, adding, "You should not hesitate to change an opinion when convinced, weigh your opinion dispassionately and follow my instructions on the law."

The jury is scheduled to return to the federal courthouse on Wednesday for further deliberations on the remaining charge, the report said.

Why It’s Important: Previously, rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said that if Diddy ends up convicted, he would personally urge President Donald Trump not to grant him a pardon.

When asked whether he'd consider a pardon, Trump told reporters he'd review the details first, adding that if he believed someone was treated unfairly, his opinion wouldn't be swayed by whether they liked him or not.

Diddy Combs launched Bad Boy Records back in 1993, signing iconic artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mase and Faith Evans. The label became a defining force in ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop, producing 13 chart-topping albums between 1997 and 2022, reported Business Insider.

However, both Bad Boy and Diddy earned a reputation over the years for being notoriously tough business partners, with several artists publicly clashing with the label.

Before facing criminal charges in September 2024 — which include allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking — Diddy had already started returning publishing rights for some of Bad Boy's biggest hits to the original artists, as long as they signed certain agreements, according to Billboard.

