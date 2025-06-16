Harvard To Ask Judge To Extend Block On Trump's Foreign Student Ban, Citing Retaliation And Free Speech Violations

Harvard University will urge a federal judge Monday to block President Donald Trump‘s proclamation barring foreign nationals from studying at the institution. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs will consider extending a temporary restraining order during a Boston hearing as the university challenges restrictions affecting 6,800 international students.

What Happened: Trump signed a proclamation June 5 suspending entry of foreign nationals to study at Harvard for six months, citing national security concerns. The directive claimed Harvard has “extensive entanglements with foreign adversaries” and “concerning foreign ties and radicalism.” International students comprise 27% of Harvard’s enrollment, with China and India as top origin countries.

Judge Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order June 6 preventing implementation while Harvard’s lawsuit proceeds. The university filed two separate legal challenges seeking to unfreeze $2.5 billion in federal funding and prevent international student restrictions.

The administration has frozen $3 billion in Harvard grants and proposed ending the university’s tax-exempt status. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revoked Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification May 22, but Burroughs temporarily blocked that action.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is pursuing a federal sanctions investigation into Harvard over alleged violations involving a blacklisted Chinese entity. Trump’s proclamation instructs Rubio to consider revoking current students’ visas and allows extensions beyond six months.

Harvard argues the administration is retaliating for the university’s refusal to accept federal demands controlling governance, curriculum, and faculty ideology, violating First Amendment protections. The Justice Department contends Trump’s proclamation should be considered separately from previous actions.



Why It Matters: The administration has revoked over 1,500 student visas across 222 schools nationwide, creating institutional uncertainty. International students contribute $44 billion annually to the U.S. economy and support 378,000 jobs.



Japan’s Education Minister announced universities would welcome displaced Harvard students, including 110 Japanese nationals currently enrolled. The legal outcome could establish precedent for federal authority over university international programs and First Amendment protections in higher education.

