Kevin O'Leary Says International Students Are 'Extraordinary Individuals.' He Adds, 'They Don't Hate America, And I Want To Invest In Them'

Investor Kevin O’Leary, also known as "Mr. Wonderful" from “Shark Tank,” slammed the Trump administration's move to block Harvard University from enrolling international students in a recent Fox Business interview with Stuart Varney.

O'Leary Defends Harvard's Global Talent

"These are the smartest students in the world," O'Leary, who teaches at Harvard Business School, told Fox Business. "They don't hate America. They want to stay in America, and we want them to be here."

He called on Harvard’s leadership to act fast: "The president of Harvard has to call the president of the United States, get behind closed doors and work out a deal."

O'Leary said he teaches many of these international students and considers them worth investing in. "When I go back to teach in the Fall, I, along with millions of investors, want them to stay in America," he told Varney.

O'Leary said the university's international students are a major asset. "Harvard is the oldest educational institution. These students are extraordinary individuals… We want them here, I want to invest in them. I’ve already invested in two of them."

Students Left in Legal Limbo

His comments come after the Trump administration moved to bar foreign enrollment at Harvard, sparking legal challenges and public backlash. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the move, but international students are still uncertain about their status.

Harvard student body co-president Abdullah Shahid Sial told CNN the situation has created “pure panic” on campus. "They're literally like, teenagers, thousands of miles away from their hometowns having to deal with this situation, which lawyers often fear to engage in," said Sial, who is from Pakistan and is unsure if he'll be allowed back into the U.S.

About 27% of Harvard's student body is made up of international students, which is in line with that of other Ivy League universities. Many now fear deportation, disrupted research, and being blocked from reentering the country.

"Many of us have worked our entire lives to get to a university like Harvard, and now we need to wait around and see if we might have to transfer out and face difficulties with visas," Karl Molden, a junior from Austria, told CNN.

Maria Kuznetsova, a graduate student from Russia, also told CNN she can't return home due to her past work in human rights. "I don't really know where I could even go geographically if things go wrong."

