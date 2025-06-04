Judge Halts Deportation Of Boulder Firebombing Suspect's Family: Homeland Security Announces Investigation

U.S. District Judge Gordon Gallagher ordered an immediate halt to deportation proceedings against the wife and five children of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian national charged in Sunday’s Boulder firebombing attack.

Immigration officials detained the family on Tuesday despite no charges against them. Soliman, 45, faces federal hate crime charges for throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli hostage demonstrators, injuring 15 people.

“It is patently unlawful to punish individuals for the crimes of their relatives,” family attorneys argued. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced investigations into potential family knowledge of the attack.

Soliman’s wife holds a pending EB-2 professional visa. The defendant confessed to planning the year-long attack targeting “Zionist people” but abandoned his full plan.

Image Via Shutterstock