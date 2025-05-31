Millions Impacted by Data Breach To Receive Cash, Free Monitoring in $20 Million Deal

Victims of a substantial data breach are set to receive a portion of a $20 million settlement. Over five million affected users are in line to receive compensation for their losses.

What Happened: A court has granted preliminary approval for a multi-million dollar settlement to be distributed among victims of a data breach. The breach was linked to the file transfer platform of cybersecurity firm Fortra.

The compromised data includes sensitive details such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and health insurance information.

According to a report, the lawsuit was lodged against Fortra and several other companies, including rail service provider Brightline and healthcare firms Aetna, Community Health, Elevance Health, Imagine360, Intellihartx, NationsBenefits, and Santa Clara Family Health Plan.

Victims who can present “reasonable documentation for losses” from the 2023 data breach will receive up to $5,000. Without such documentation, class members will receive approximately $85. Claims must be submitted by August 29.

Also Read: Massive Data Breach Exposes Millions of Credit and Debit Cards—Is Your Account Safe?

Besides the cash payment, class members are also eligible to receive dark web monitoring services for one year to mitigate potential identity theft and fraud risks.

The payments will be made once the court gives the class action settlement final approval, with a final approval hearing scheduled for mid-September.

Why It Matters: This settlement marks a significant victory for victims of data breaches, as it sets a precedent for future cases. It underscores the importance of cybersecurity and the potential financial consequences for companies that fail to adequately protect user data.

The inclusion of dark web monitoring services in the settlement also highlights the growing recognition of the long-term risks associated with data breaches, including identity theft and fraud.

This case serves as a reminder to companies of their responsibility to safeguard user data and the potential legal and financial repercussions of failing to do so.

Read Next

Major Data Breach Exposes Social Security Numbers, Financial Records and Much More

Image: Shutterstock/Mdisk