Google Tells Court Only It Can Run Chrome, Warns Forced Divestiture Would Break The Browser: 'Don't Think It Can Be Recreated,' Says Executive

On Friday, while testifying in Washington federal court, Parisa Tabriz, Chrome's general manager, said that the browser's heavy reliance on Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL-owned Google's infrastructure makes it difficult for another company to recreate it.

What Happened: "Chrome today represents 17 years of collaboration between the Chrome people" and the rest of Google, Tabriz said. "Trying to disentangle that is unprecedented," reported Bloomberg.

She explained that features like safe browsing mode and password breach alerts depend on the entire Google infrastructure and not just Chrome. "I don’t think it could be recreated."

Earlier in the day, Harvard University computer science professor James Mickens testified for the Justice Department, the report noted. In his testimony, Mickens said that transferring Chrome ownership is "feasible."

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: The testimonies came as part of a three-week hearing over remedies following Judge Amit Mehta's ruling last year that Google illegally monopolized the search market.

The Department of Justice has proposed that Google divest Chrome and stop paying for default search placements.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc. Class A shares rose 1.68% on Friday to close at $161.96, while Class C shares climbed 1.47% to $163.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Alphabet holds a growth score of 64.44%, based on Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Click here to see how it compares to other companies.

Photo Courtesy: Ink Drop on Shutterstock.com.

Read Next: