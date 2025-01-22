Trump's Cannabis Reform: Mike Tyson, Weldon Angelos Say President Can Get It Done

As two people deeply impacted by cannabis, Mike Tyson and Weldon Angelos, a justice reform advocate, applauded President Donald Trump's recent commitment to cannabis reforms, in an opinion piece published by Fox News.

These include rescheduling cannabis, ensuring banking access for cannabis businesses and granting clemency to those serving federal sentences for marijuana offenses.

Angelos criticized the inadequacy of President Joe Biden's efforts. Despite numerous promises to decriminalize marijuana and expunge records, Biden's widely publicized misdemeanor pardons "freed no one, restored no civil rights, and expunged no records," Angelos wrote.

Even Biden's last-minute clemency wave largely bypassed marijuana offenders, with only a handful of cases benefiting from reforms. "This failure to prioritize marijuana clemency is bewildering," says Angelos. "Of all those impacted by harsh drug policies, individuals serving time for marijuana-related crimes are among the most deserving of relief."

Cannabis's continued classification as a Schedule I drug alongside heroin exacerbates the issue. This outdated designation prevents legitimate cannabis businesses from accessing banking services, forcing them to operate in cash, which invites crime and hampers growth. "Democrats had two years of controlling Congress and the presidency but failed to deliver meaningful cannabis reform," Angelos said.

Tyson echoes Angelos's concerns, underscoring cannabis's transformative potential. As the founder of TYSON 2.0, a global cannabis brand, Tyson has long viewed the industry as a platform for wellness, innovation and entrepreneurship. "The cannabis industry is a multi-billion-dollar market employing hundreds of thousands of Americans and generating significant tax revenue," he says. Yet federal prohibition stifles its growth and leaves thousands imprisoned for cannabis-related offenses, devastating families and communities.

Tyson and Angelos Commend Trump's History of Action

Angelos benefited directly from Trump when he received a full pardon in 2020 after serving 13 years of a 55-year sentence for marijuana. Tyson said he's known Trump for years and he's “a man of his word, willing to take bold and compassionate action."

Tyson added, "His recent support for cannabis rescheduling, banking reform and clemency underscores his understanding of what's at stake — for the economy, for justice and for the thousands of families torn apart by outdated cannabis laws.”

