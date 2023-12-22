Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted Of Cannabis Possession, Calls On Governors To Do The Same

President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted for the use and/or simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia, and will commute the sentences of 11 people serving jail sentences for non-violent drug offenses.
"Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the use or possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said in a statement, reported NPR. “That’s why I continue to urge Governors to do the same with regard to state offenses and applaud those who have since taken action."
The new pardons target "additional offenses of simple possession and use of marijuana under federal and D.C. law," Biden said. Further details have not been announced but a White House official said in a statement that the proclamation includes offenses related to "use and possession on certain Federal lands," provisions that were not covered by Biden’s October 2022 pardon of some 6,500 federal cannabis prisoners.
Rectify Racial Disparities In Criminal Justice System
"Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities," Biden said. "Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs."
Biden will also commute the sentences of 11 non-violent offenders who are serving what the White House called disproportionately long sentences for non-violent drug offenses and would have been eligible for reduced sentences had they been charged today.
The White House did not release the names of the 11 people.
"America was founded on the principle of equal justice under law," Biden said. "Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect this core value that makes our communities safer and stronger."
Photo: Adam Schultz on Wikimedia Commons and David Smart on Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
