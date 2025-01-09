Supreme Court Denies Trump's Bid To Delay Sentencing In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President-elect Donald Trump‘s emergency bid to delay sentencing in his New York hush-money case, setting the stage for Friday’s proceedings in a 5-4 decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court’s three liberals in denying Trump’s request to postpone sentencing for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, reported the Associated Press. The charges stem from an alleged $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

The majority found sentencing wouldn’t unduly burden the presidential transition, as Judge Juan Merchan has indicated he won’t impose jail time, fines, or probation.

Trump’s attorneys argued for immunity as president-elect and claimed some trial evidence violated last summer’s Supreme Court immunity ruling. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office countered that delaying the hourlong virtual hearing was unnecessary.

Read Next:

Image via Flickr

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.