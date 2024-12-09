JinkoSolar Shares Are On The Rise Today: What's Going On?

JinkoSolar Inc. JKS shares are trading higher Monday following the company’s announcement of a patent infringement lawsuit filed against VSUN Solar USA, Toyo Co. and their affiliates. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges infringement of JinkoSolar's proprietary N-type TOPCon technology patents.

JinkoSolar, one of the world's leading solar module manufacturers, has an extensive intellectual property portfolio with over 2,800 patents, including 462 related to its TOPCon technology. The company emphasizes its commitment to protecting its innovations, which are a result of significant investments in research and development.

The lawsuit underscores JinkoSolar’s efforts to defend its position in the solar module market against competitors selling products that allegedly violate its patents. The company’s legal representation has stated that JinkoSolar intends to vigorously pursue its claims.

“JinkoSolar has earned its leadership position in the global solar module market through significant R&D investments and will vigorously defend its intellectual property against those who sell infringing products,” said Louise Lu, a patent litigation lawyer with the Perkins Coie law firm.

JKS Price Action: JinkoSolar shares closed Monday up 6.77% at $28.70 at publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

