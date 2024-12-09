Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Turn Red: 'Timeline Got Bearish,' Trader Notes

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower despite U.S. Bitcoin ETF inflows nearing $10 billion.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $97,080.94 -2.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,798.59 -4.7% Solana SOL/USD $222.86 -5.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4355 -6.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002971 -7.2%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 2.4% and daily active addresses increasing by 8.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,621 to 9,044 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 156.6%.

Coinglass data reports 216,675 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $567.91 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Kaia KAIA/USD $0.2825 -14.9% Virtuals Computer VIRTUAL/USD $1.48 -14.4% Popcat POPCAT/USD $1.30 -13.2%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping by 2.7%, crypto trader Jelle expects support holding again:"Timeline got bearish on the Monday-morning retest again…Anyway, send it higher."

Trader Titan Of Crypto reminded his followers that the bull market still is not over, despite the correction.

#Bitcoin Blueprint 📈



One red candle after weeks of green, and some on CT are already calling the bull market top.



Stay grounded—this bull market isn't over. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eahz1dbiOz — Titan of Crypto (@Washigorira) December 9, 2024

Crypto trader Blockchainedbb revealed that all spot positions he opened in November are still active. He believes that unless there is a close below $88,000 there is no break in bullish structure.

Image: Shutterstock