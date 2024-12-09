Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Turn Red: 'Timeline Got Bearish,' Trader Notes

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower despite U.S. Bitcoin ETF inflows nearing $10 billion.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$97,080.94
|-2.8%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,798.59
|-4.7%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$222.86
|-5.6%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.4355
|-6.3%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00002971
|-7.2%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 2.4% and daily active addresses increasing by 8.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,621 to 9,044 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 156.6%.
- Coinglass data reports 216,675 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $567.91 million.
Notable Developments:
- El Salvador Relaxes Bitcoin Rules To Seal $1.3 Billion Loan
- MicroStrategy Acquires $2.1B Worth of Bitcoin, Total Holdings Now Exceed 423,000 BTC
- Bitcoin Seller’s Delight: Bhutan Transfers $40M In BTC To QCP Capital
- Iran Plans To Regulate Crypto To ‘Nullify Sanctions’ Ahead Of Trump’s White House Return
- Bitcoin Saw ‘Historic Rally’ In November Thanks To Trump Win, Says JPMorgan
- Microsoft Shareholders To Vote On Bitcoin Investment Proposal
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Kaia KAIA/USD
|$0.2825
|-14.9%
|Virtuals Computer VIRTUAL/USD
|$1.48
|-14.4%
|Popcat POPCAT/USD
|$1.30
|-13.2%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping by 2.7%, crypto trader Jelle expects support holding again:"Timeline got bearish on the Monday-morning retest again…Anyway, send it higher."
Trader Titan Of Crypto reminded his followers that the bull market still is not over, despite the correction.
Crypto trader Blockchainedbb revealed that all spot positions he opened in November are still active. He believes that unless there is a close below $88,000 there is no break in bullish structure.
