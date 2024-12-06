DeSantis, Trump Mend Fences After Florida Cannabis Split While Pete Hegseth Scandal Deepens

As President-elect Donald Trump reshuffles his cabinet wish list, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to be moving closer to the halls of the Pentagon, that is if Trump's embattled first choice for the job flames out.

Pete Hegseth's nomination continues to be clouded by troubling allegations raising serious concerns about his suitability for one of the country's most critical roles.

That said, on Friday Trump made his first public show of support for Hegseth, according to ABC News since the scandals began to flood the airwaves.

“Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “He was a great student — Princeton/Harvard educated — with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense [typo in original text], one who leads with charisma and skill," wrote Trump who added that Hegseth is a "WINNER."

But then Trump invited someone else (DeSantis) to the upcoming annual Army-Navy college football game, reported Fox News on Friday. Which means?

Enter Ron DeSantis?

While not a defense stalwart though he did offer to send Florida troops to the Texas border to stop the flow of drugs and immigrants from Mexico, DeSantis served as a Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer and deployed to Iraq, making him comparatively qualified by Trump standards, which seem to prioritize loyalty and optics over skill and experience.

No Cannabis For Florida Or Any Other State?

In Florida, DeSantis has been riding high since the defeat of the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, which he fought against tooth and nail despite widespread public support for legalization, which included Trump’s endorsement that no doubt irked the governor.

Advocates argue DeSantis’ resistance to cannabis reform not only stifled economic opportunities in the state but also ignored the will of many Floridians. For an amendment to be adopted in Florida, it must receive 60% of the vote. The cannabis amendment received 57% — a majority, but no cigar.

The cannabis angle could become relevant given the growing recognition of legalization as a bipartisan issue. For a potential Secretary of Defense nominee, opposition to marijuana reform could complicate relations within the states — 38 and counting — and nations where cannabis is embraced for its medical, social and economic benefits.

