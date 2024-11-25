Joe Biden, How About Pardoning Non-Violent Cannabis Prisoners Along With Those Thanksgiving Turkeys?

The two lucky turkeys this year, Peach and Blossom from Minnesota, escaped the hatchet when President Joe Biden pardoned them in the annual pre-Thanksgiving tradition at the White House Monday.

“This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington,” Biden said to a crowd of 2,500 gathered on the South Lawn. “It’s also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it’s been the honor of my life. I’m forever grateful.”

Don't Forget Those Others You Promised To Pardon

It's been over two years since Biden‘s announcement to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. It must be pointed out that not one single person among the approximately 3,000 people incarcerated for federal cannabis offenses has been released.

To remedy that situation, the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) has a great idea for the soon-to-be-retired president: release those prisoners immediately.

In its People Not Poultry project, the LPP is calling on Biden to free the thousands of non-violent cannabis prisoners still incarcerated for offenses that are now legal in more than half the country. Last week, the LPP joined a chorus of advocates and over 60 Congress members in sending a letter to Biden seeking clemency so families can be reunited for the holidays.

In a press conference on the capitol steps, LPP Director of Strategic Initiatives Jason Ortiz, said, "Sadly, as of today, President Biden has given freedom to more turkeys than he has to people [incarcerated for cannabis]. This is a gross injustice and an injustice that President Biden can correct with a stroke of a pen."

Think Of Your Legacy, President Biden

“But time is running out for President Biden to use this power effectively," LPP wrote in a press statement shared with Benzinga in October. “As President Biden approaches the final months of his presidency, he has the unique opportunity to correct the injustices of the War on Drugs that he once helped champion. By commuting the sentences of those still incarcerated for cannabis, he can take a bold stand for justice, equity and healing.”

