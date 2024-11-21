Green Wednesday's Biggest Weed Buyers: The Surprising Archetypes Driving Sales

Green Wednesday,to be celebrated next week on November 27, has become the cannabis industry's answer to Black Friday. This annual shopping event, known for its surge in sales, offers a critical opportunity for retailers to optimize their shelves based on insights into consumer behavior. According to New Frontier Data, understanding cannabis user archetypes can help businesses target key segments effectively and maximize revenue during this peak sales period.

One prominent consumer group, Savvy Connoisseurs, represents 13% of U.S. cannabis users and stands out as the most frequent and high-spending segment. These consumers, 75% of whom are under 45, use cannabis multiple times daily (54%) and purchase weekly (65%). Their typical spending exceeds $50 per visit (71%), making them a prime audience for Green Wednesday promotions. With diverse preferences across smokable and non-smokable products, this group's demand for flowers, edibles, and vapes underscores the importance of offering variety and discounts to drive engagement.

Relaxation Drives Recreational Lifestylers

Contemporary Lifestylers, who make up 16% of cannabis consumers, are another key segment on Green Wednesday. Consuming primarily to relax and unwind, they are frequent buyers, with over half purchasing weekly. According to New Frontier, edibles and vape pens are popular among this group, alongside traditional smoking methods. They tend to stick to legal markets, sourcing primarily from dispensaries.

Medical And Dual-Use Consumers Eye Holiday Deals

Medical Lifestylers and Modern Medicinals use cannabis primarily for health reasons, including pain management and sleep improvement. Together, they account for nearly a quarter of consumers.

These segments often prefer non-smokable forms like tinctures and topicals, with many making weekly purchases.

Green Wednesday promotions can strategically target Savvy Connoisseurs and recreational users with variety and discounts while appealing to medical users through wellness-focused offerings.

With 37% of U.S. adults using cannabis at least annually, this shopping event continues to expand its reach and impact.

