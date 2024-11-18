Google Could Lose Chrome Browser In DOJ's Latest Antitrust Move (UPDATED)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a response from a Google spokesperson.

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to request a court order that would force Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google to divest its Chrome browser.

What Happened: The move comes after a ruling in August that found Google guilty of illegally monopolizing the search market.

The department is also expected to seek measures related to Google’s artificial intelligence and Android smartphone operating system, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google’s Chrome browser, which commands approximately two-thirds of the global browser market, plays a pivotal role in controlling internet views and ad visibility.

The browser’s high market share makes it a key revenue source for Google.

Google's vice president of regulatory affairs, Lee-Anne Mulholland, has criticized the DOJ’s “radical agenda,” saying it goes beyond the legal issues.

Mulholland told Benzinga, “The government putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership at precisely the moment it is most needed.”

The tech giant plans to appeal once U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta delivers a final ruling, expected by August 2025.

Why It Matters: Earlier, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had said that the DOJ's proposals could lead to "unintended consequences," during the company's third-quarter earnings call.

As DOJ's final proposed remedies on Nov. 20 inches closer, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth sees potential headline risk but believes this could bring clarity.

He maintains an Overweight rating on GOOGL stock, with a price target of $212, reflecting a 20% upside from its current level.

Last month, Alphabet reported third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, up 15% year-over-year, beating a Street consensus estimate of $86.31 billion.

Price Action: Alphabet's Class A shares climbed 1.63% to close at $175.30 on Monday, while Class C shares gained 1.67%, ending at $176.80. However, in after-hours trading, Class A shares dipped 1% to $173.55, and Class C shares fell 0.83% to $175.34, according to Benzinga Pro data at the time of writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

