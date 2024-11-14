Trump's National Intelligence Pick Is Cannabis Advocate Tulsi Gabbard: Critics Say Former Congresswoman Parrots Russia Propaganda

President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has sparked debate.

The selection drew mixed reactions due to her unconventional political background and history of controversial statements. Though, the cannabis industry isn’t complaining.

If confirmed, Gabbard would become the highest-ranking intelligence official despite a lack of experience within the intelligence community. Her appointment marks a sharp departure from past presidential selections, as she has never served on a congressional intelligence committee.

A former Hawaii Army National Guard member who deployed to Iraq with a medical unit, Gabbard has frequently criticized U.S. foreign policy as overly aggressive and imperialistic.

Her outspoken stances, including opposition to mainstream U.S. intelligence views on Russia, raise questions about how she will navigate her role overseeing the nation's 18 intelligence agencies with a combined budget of approximately $70 billion.

Cannabis Policy Contributions

Beyond foreign policy, Gabbard's legislative record includes notable contributions to cannabis reform, earning her broad support within the marijuana industry and advocacy groups. Over her eight years in Congress, she was as a vocal supporter of marijuana and hemp reform, introducing legislation that reflected her commitment to decriminalization and medicinal use.

In 2017, Gabbard introduced a bipartisan bill that sought to end federal prohibition by removing cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, a landmark move that appealed to both sides of the aisle.

"Our archaic and outdated marijuana laws are turning everyday Americans into criminals," Gabbard said at the time. "Every day, the economic and social impacts of marijuana prohibition are having devastating effects on communities across the country."

Her advocacy extended to military service members. In 2020, she filed an amendment to permit the use of hemp-derived CBD products, pushing back against the expanding ban on these products within the armed forces and Veterans Administration (VA).

Russia Propagandist?

Despite her legislative achievements and progressive stance on cannabis reform, Gabbard's alignment with the intelligence community's stance on Russia remains contentious. In recent years, she faced backlash from lawmakers who accused her of amplifying Russian propaganda after she shared a video referencing alleged U.S.-funded "bio labs" in Ukraine. The claim was widely debunked by U.S., Ukrainian officials and independent sources.

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they're secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

