Nvidia's Crypto Past Returns To Haunt As Supreme Court Signals Green Light For Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court has signaled its inclination to uphold a class-action lawsuit against Nvidia Corp NVDA for allegedly providing misleading information to investors about its reliance on cryptocurrency mining.

What Happened: The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday regarding Nvidia’s appeal to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the company of misrepresenting its dependence on selling computer chips for cryptocurrency mining, reported the Associated Press.

The lawsuit, initiated by a Swedish investment management firm in 2018, persisted despite Nvidia’s appeal of a lower-court ruling. The case is one of two high-profile class-action lawsuits against tech companies currently under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny.

See Also: Dogecoin’s Golden Cross Sparks Hype After Meme Coin Doubles Over Last Week: Previous Cycle Saw A 7,000% Rally, Could History Repeat?

Following a downturn in cryptocurrency profitability, Nvidia’s revenues fell short of projections, leading to a 28% decline in the company’s stock price. In 2022, Nvidia paid a $5.5 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to disclose that cryptomining was a significant revenue source from the sale of graphics processing units marketed for gaming.

Despite the lawsuit, Nvidia has maintained its position as a leading company in the artificial intelligence sector. The company’s chipmaking dominance has solidified its status as a key player in the AI boom.

Why It Matters: Nvidia has been making significant strides in the AI space. The company recently partnered with SoftBank to build Japan’s most powerful AI supercomputer, marking a crucial step in Japan’s global AI dominance.

Analysts have also predicted a major surge in Nvidia’s stock following its third-quarter performance, driven by strong demand for its Blackwell GPUs. Despite this, the ongoing lawsuit could potentially impact the company’s financial standing.

Read Next:

Image via Unsplash