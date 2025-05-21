From AI To Geopolitics - JPMorgan's Advisory Unit To Tackle New Era Of Risk Management

JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM, on Wednesday, introduced the JPMorgan Chase Center for Geopolitics (CfG), a client advisory service designed to assist businesses in thriving in today’s complex global landscape.

The company said in the press release that the CfG will achieve this by leveraging the firm’s unparalleled network, expertise, and resources.

The CfG will collaborate across the firm, utilizing a diverse team of experts to advise clients on how to anticipate and react to major geopolitical shifts.

These shifts include the growing influence of artificial intelligence, the restructuring of global trade and supply chains, the evolving U.S.-China relationship, and changing dynamics in Europe and the Middle East.

Beyond releasing regular reports with timely analysis, the CfG will also host events and client engagements, such as in-person meetings and webinars.

The initial set of reports offers business leaders insights into the potential conclusion of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, and challenges confronting the U.S. defense industrial base amidst a period of global rearmament.

Derek Chollet, a prominent foreign policy authority, will lead the center, which will also benefit from additional insights provided by geopolitical and business advisors from within and outside the company.

Price Action: JPM shares are down 1.59% at $261.50 at the last check Wednesday.

