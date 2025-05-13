United Airlines Bets On Luxury Travel, Unveils Ultra-Premium Polaris Studio Suites

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its new United Elevated interior for incoming Boeing 787-9 aircraft targeting the international premium travel market.

The highlights include two new, larger Polaris Studio suites (8 total) with privacy doors, a companion ottoman, premium amenities (including Ossetra caviar), wireless charging, Bluetooth, and a massive 27-inch 4K OLED screen (the largest among U.S. carriers).

Standard United Polaris seats are also being upgraded to suites with sliding doors and larger 19-inch 4K OLED screens.

All United Polaris business class passengers will continue to have access to the airline’s six award-winning United Polaris lounges.

The company anticipates receiving its first Boeing 787-9 with the Elevated interior before the close of 2025, with the inaugural international passenger flights scheduled for 2026 from San Francisco to Singapore and San Francisco to London.

The initial deliveries of 787-9 aircraft with the Elevated interior will have 8 Polaris Studio suites (1-2-1), 56 Polaris suites (1-2-1, window/center or aisle-facing options), 35 Premium Plus seats (2-3-2, most in fleet), and 123 Economy/Economy Plus seats (3-3-3).

This differs from the current 787-9s with 48 Polaris, 21 Premium Plus, 39 Economy Plus, and 149 Economy seats.

Notably, United has invested over $150 million in enhancing its food and beverage offerings this year.

“We already deliver a superior international experience and fly to the most places across the Atlantic and Pacific – these new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond,” said Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United.

In April, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $13.21 billion, missing analyst estimates of $13.25 billion and adjusted EPS of 91 cents per share, beating estimates of 76 cents per share.

Price Action: UAL shares are up 3.02% to $81.00 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo by Miguel Lagoa via Shutterstock