April 23, 2025 4:12 PM 2 min read

'WWE In The Hall Of The West Wing': Musk And Bessent Clash Loudly As Trump Nearby

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had an argument last Thursday at the White House that turned into a shouting match in front of President Donald Trump

The Details: According to an Axios report, Musk and Bessent were chest-to-chest while shouting at each other within earshot of President Trump in the West Wing. 

Witnesses said the dispute between the men was "quite a scene" and very loud. 

“It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing,” one witness said of the argument last Thursday.

Read Next: Apple And Meta Fined Nearly $800 Million For Violating European Union’s Digital Markets Act 

The trouble reportedly began on April 16, when Trump named Gary Shapley as acting commissioner of the IRS. Bessent wanted Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender in the position, while Shapley was Musk's choice. 

At a meeting in the White House last Thursday, Bessent confronted Musk about going behind his back to have Shapley appointed. A source told Axios that's when “the F bombs started to fly.”

Bessent said Musk overpromised and underdelivered on budget cuts with DOGE, and Musk responded by accusing Bessent of having run a “failed hedge fund” and calling him a “Soros agent.” 

“It wasn’t a fight about right or wrong. It was about control,” an administration official familiar with the disagreement told Axios. 

Ultimately, Bessent got his way when on Friday it was reported that Shapley was out as acting commissioner of the IRS and Faulkender was in.

What Else: Musk told Tesla, Inc. TSLA analysts and investors on a conference call Tuesday that he would be spending "significantly" less time at DOGE beginning next month. 

It is unclear if his choice is related to the incident with Bessent, other disagreements within the administration or if the CEO just wants to spend more time running his company – but Tesla investors reacted positively to the news that Musk would be less distracted by politics ahead. 

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$251.205.56%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.94
Growth
67.63
Quality
94.21
Value
13.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which financial stocks might react to Musk's focus shift?
How will Tesla perform with Musk's reduced distractions?
Could IRS appointments impact hedge fund regulations?
What implications for crypto investments after Musk's DOGE comments?
How might government policies affect big tech companies?
Which companies could benefit from Bessent's IRS control?
How will political tensions affect investor confidence?
Could hedge funds face increased scrutiny post-Bessent's remarks?
What opportunities arise for financial advisors in this volatile climate?
How will changes in IRS leadership influence tax strategies?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GovernmentLarge CapNewsPoliticsDonald TrumpElon MuskGary ShapleyIRSMichael FaulkenderScott Bessent

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved