Oracle Base Service Coming To Google Cloud With Global Expansion Plans

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Oracle Corporation ORCL penned a partnership initiative with Alphabet Inc. GOOG Google Cloud.

This includes a new partner program and the upcoming launch of Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Database@Google Cloud.

This collaboration aims to empower partners from both ecosystems to deliver Oracle Database@Google Cloud solutions to their customers.

The service now also supports Oracle Exadata X11M, and U.S. Government Cloud users can access the Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud.

To meet increasing demand, the companies plan to expand the service to 11 new regions over the next year, including Australia and Europe.

Karan Batta, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, stated, “Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Database@Google Cloud will be another milestone in our partnership. It provides automated database lifecycle management, low-code application development, and independently scalable compute and storage resources with pay-as-you-go pricing.”

Andi Gutmans, vice president and general manager of databases, Google Cloud added, “The availability of Oracle Base Database Service will further help customers cost-effectively accelerate their cloud migrations with the technical strengths business-critical workloads require.”

Last month, Oracle and Microsoft launched the Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure, cutting infrastructure costs by up to 95%.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via two exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK and Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF ORCX.

Price Action: ORCL shares are up 2.27% at $127.32 at the last check on Wednesday.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

