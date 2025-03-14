Charles Schwab Stock Rises As February Core Net New Assets Surge 44% Year-Over-Year

Charles Schwab Corp SCHW shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported activity for February 2025.

The company’s core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients stood at $48.0 billion, up around 44% year-over-year.

As of the end of February, total client assets came in at $10.28 trillion, up 16% from February 2024 and down 1% vs. January 2025.

In the month, new brokerage accounts opened was 362,000, with February daily average trades rising 1% month-over-month to 7.45 million, led by a continued interest in equity securities.

Transactional sweep cash increased by $4.7 billion to end February at $404.3 billion.

Last month, the company reported growth of over 75% Y/Y to $30.6 billion in core net new assets in January 2025.

As of the end of January, total client assets totaled $10.33 trillion, up 21% from January 2024.

In January, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.33 billion, beating the consensus of $5.19 billion, and adjusted EPS increased 49% to $1.01, beating the consensus of $0.91.

SCHW Price Action: Charles Schwab shares are up 5.06% at $77.21 at publication Friday.

