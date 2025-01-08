MicroStrategy Launches Sovereign European Cloud With STACKIT: Details

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The company disclosed the launch of its Sovereign European Cloud, developed in partnership with STACKIT, the cloud provider of Schwarz Digits.

The new platform enables highly regulated European businesses to utilize MicroStrategy ONE, its cloud-native AI and business intelligence solution, for data-driven decision-making while ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty regulations.

STACKIT meets EU security standards, legal requirements, and GDPR regulations. MicroStrategy ONE runs entirely within the EU, with customer data hosted in Germany and Austria.

MicroStrategy ONE on STACKIT allows customers to leverage MicroStrategy AI, a unique solution for quickly building AI applications on trusted data.

The Auto AI bot provides end-users with BI insights through natural language in any application.

STACKIT customers can also access various MicroStrategy ONE analytics tools, integrated with AI-driven workflows, to easily create and deploy secure AI applications at scale.

MicroStrategy ONE and STACKIT ensure customers’ investments are protected, offering economic stability backed by the Schwarz Group, one of the world’s largest retailers.

MicroStrategy’s European customers, including those in government, healthcare, and financial services, can fully leverage their data with actionable insights from MicroStrategy ONE.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF MSTU and First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF CRPT.

Price Action: MSTR shares are down 2.08% at $334.34 at the last check Wednesday.

Image via Shutterstock.