SonarX Partners With Amazon To Integrate On-Chain Datasets Into AWS

SonarX announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN Amazon Web Services, along with the teams at Base, Arbitrum, Provenance Blockchain, Aptos, and Ripple, to bring its indexed on-chain datasets to AWS's Open Data program.

The Details: SonarX will provide curated, indexed datasets across multiple blockchains which will be publicly available through AWS S3 buckets. The datasets will be maintained by SonarX’s Data Quality Framework to ensure accuracy, consistency and completeness.

"Data is the foundation of everything, so we are honored that AWS chose SonarX to power their Blockchain Open Data products. Their decision to partner with us is a testament to our data quality, breadth of coverage, reliability, and the overall robustness of our data infrastructure," said Jesse Bornstein, Global Head of Business Development of SonarX.

"It is an exciting time in our industry when you have the world’s largest cloud provider significantly increase its commitment to the space. It’s another strong signal that the mass adoption of blockchain is closer than ever," Bornstein added.

Details of the collaboration were unveiled at AWS's flagship re:Invent 2024 conference, which highlighted the integration of SonarX's data capabilities into AWS's Web3 ecosystem.

“We're proud that AWS has chosen SonarX to partner with on their blockchain Open Data program. This is a clear reflection of the team’s hard work in building the industry’s best data infrastructure. AWS's decision to plant a bigger flag in blockchain marks a pivotal moment for the space and we are excited to support this progress," said Patrick Kim, founder and CEO of SonarX.

"We are really excited for what this means for the entire industry. We are equally as excited to work with a diverse group of blockchains capturing the most prevalent use cases which have accelerating adoption including RWAs, Decentralized Finance, Scaling, Payments, and SocialFi,” Kim added.

