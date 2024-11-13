Cisco And LTIMindtree Join Forces To Fortify Hybrid Work Security with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO disclosed that LTIMindtree has adopted Cisco Secure Access as its Security Service Edge (SSE) solution to provide secure hybrid work experiences for its global employees and customers.

The companies have expanded their partnership to offer integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions using Cisco technology to LTIMindtree’s global clients.

LTIMindtree’s ability to customize solutions for specific industries complements Cisco's technology, such as Cisco Secure Access and SD-WAN.

Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco, added, ”With AI-powered threats rising, we are combating sophisticated attackers across a more expansive landscape. Our customers need their security to operate in the background, at machine scale to make the experience seamless and secure for hybrid workers.”

LTIMindtree will leverage Cisco Secure Access as its new security service edge (SSE) solution to cover its 80,000 hybrid workers with secure internet access, advanced zero trust network access and embedded AI.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Whole-time Director, LTIMindtree said, “We were able to quickly deploy the solution, and it now protects our hybrid workforce while delivering a better user experience and simplified IT management.”

On Tuesday, Cisco introduced advanced wireless solutions, including smart Wi-Fi 7 access points and unified subscription licensing, designed to enable intelligent, secure, and adaptable smart spaces.

