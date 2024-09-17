Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF?

Launched on 10/21/2013, the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.70 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. FDIS seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index represents the performance of the consumer discretionary sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.58%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc accounts for about 20.67% of total assets, followed by Tesla Inc and Home Depot Inc HD.

The top 10 holdings account for about 55.60% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 8.30% so far this year and it's up approximately 15.69% in the last one year (as of 09/17/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $64.24 and $86.11.

The ETF has a beta of 1.28 and standard deviation of 25.14% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 275 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FDIS is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $5.67 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $18.49 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.09%.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.