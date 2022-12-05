This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers

Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
The congressman has been in office since 2017 and is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. It's the oldest congressional committee and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives.
The Committee has jurisdiction over all taxation, tariffs, and other revenue-raising measures, as well as programs such as Social Security, Unemployment insurance, Medicare, among others.
Check out two dividend trades that have already performed well so far for Rep. Suozzi.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS is offering a forward dividend yield of 2.69% or $10.00 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a superb track record of increasing its dividends for 11 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs, founded in 1869, is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.
- Suozzi purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs for $294.21 per share, traded on Oct. 11 in an undisclosed filing, reported Capitol Trades.
- Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, since Suozzi's trade was filed.
Eaton Corporation plc ETN is offering a forward dividend yield of 2.01% or $3.24 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends for eight consecutive years. Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years in various segments, including electrical products, electrical systems and services, aerospace, vehicle, and most recently eMobility.
- Suozzi purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs for $136.42 per share, traded on Oct. 11 in an undisclosed filing, according to Capitol Trades.
- Eaton is up over 17% since the trade was filed.
As of Sept. 29, 72 congress members violated the federal STOCK Act, which was formed to prevent insider trading. Although, lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) want to go a step further and ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.
