QIAGEN Launches Syndromic Test For QIAstat-Dx For Six Pathogens Similar To Monkeypox

- Qiagen NV QGEN launched the QIAstat-Dx Viral Vesicular Panel RUO, the first syndromic test to differentiate between monkeypox and five other pathogens which cause similar symptoms.
- The new panel – currently for research use only (RUO) – comes in cartridge form to run on Qiagen's QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic testing devices.
- It tests for the two known forms of monkeypox virus (the so-called West African and Congo Basin clades), herpes simplex virus 1 & virus 2, human herpesvirus 6, varicella-zoster virus, and enterovirus.
- There are around 3,000 QIAstat-Dx PCR devices installed in specialized laboratories.
- QIAstat-Dx Viral Vesicular Panel, in combination with the QIAstat-Dx platform, can help detect monkeypox with gold-standard PCR testing technology in about one hour.
- The panel's RUO status means it currently can only be used for the surveillance – not screening or diagnosing – of monkeypox cases.
- But the company is ready to make applications for clinical use should authorities in the U.S. and the European Union open new diagnostic pathways in light of this public health emergency.
- Price Action: QGEN shares closed lower by 0.52% at $49.66 on Monday.
