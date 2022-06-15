ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Boston Scientific Buys Substantial Stake In Korean MedTech Player

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 10:00 AM | 1 min read
  • Boston Scientific Corporation BSX has agreed to purchase Synergy Innovation Co Ltd's majority stake (~64%) of M.I.Tech Co Ltd, a publicly-traded Korean manufacturer, and distributor of medical devices for endoscopic and urologic procedures. 
  • The deal is valued at KRW 14,500 per share, representing KRW 291.2 billion or approximately $230 million.
  • M.I.Tech offers HANAROSTENT technology, a family of conformable, non-vascular, self-expanding metal stents, which Boston Scientific in Japan has distributed since 2015. 
  • Non-vascular gastrointestinal and airway stents help clear occlusions or strictures in various areas of a patient's anatomy, including the biliary tree, pancreatic duct, esophagus, colon, and duodenum. 
  • In many cases, stent placement is minimally invasive and may aid patient recovery faster than surgery.
  • The HANAROSTENT technology features a unique hook-cross nitinol design intended to provide a natural and flexible fit within a patient's anatomy and flared ends to help prevent stent migration.
  • The company expects to complete the transaction in 2H of 2022. The impact on GAAP and adjusted EPS is expected to be immaterial in 2022.
  • Price Action: BSX shares are up 3.19% at $36.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsLarge CapM&ANewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral