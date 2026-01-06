New Bright Minds Epilepsy Drug Cuts Seizures, Lifts Stock On Tuesday

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock is trading higher on Tuesday after the company shared topline results from its Phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH trial of BMB-101 for drug-resistant Absence Seizures and Developmental and Encephalopathic Epilepsies (DEE).

• Bright Minds Biosciences stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving DRUG stock higher?

DEE is a severe group of brain disorders where frequent, often drug-resistant seizures significantly worsen developmental progress, causing delays or loss of skills, such as sitting and talking, from an early age, often due to genetic causes.

The study met its primary efficacy endpoints in both cohorts, demonstrating robust seizure reduction with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Absence seizure Cohort (n=11):

• 73.1% median reduction in the number of absence seizures ≥3s. p = 0.012 (Wilcoxon Signed Rank Test)

• 74.4% median reduction in total time in seizures lasting ≥3s during 24h (Seizure Burden). p = 0.012 (Wilcoxon Signed Rank Test)

Patients achieved a robust reduction of Absence Seizures regardless of seizure duration.

DEE Cohort (n=6):

• 63.3% median reduction in major motor seizures.

• 60.3% median reduction in LGS patients, and 76.1% in other DEE patients.

BMB-101 was generally well tolerated. Most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild (79.6%) or moderate (17.2%), with no treatment-related serious adverse events.

Also Read: Large Patient Population Is Key Driver For Bright Minds’ Growth

Additional Effects beyond Seizure Control

The study explored the effects of BMB-101 on sleep. There was a 90% increase in REM sleep (56.2 min at baseline to 106.7 min on BMB-101) in patients, while overall sleep duration remained unchanged (9.1 h at baseline vs 8.9 h on BMB-101).

The company on Tuesday said that REM sleep is important for memory consolidation, emotional-behavior regulation and cognitive function.

Next Steps

Bright Minds Biosciences has initiated preparations for global registrational trials in Absence Seizures and DEE.

Additional data, including long-term outcomes, will be presented throughout the year. Bright Minds Biosciences will also be initiating a study in Prader-Willi Syndrome, currently anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

DRUG Price Action: Bright Minds Biosciences stock is up 22.23% at $97.80 at publication on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock