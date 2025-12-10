On Wednesday, FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) submitted a new patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent application covers a proprietary fibroblast-derived therapy platform for use in orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions, including degenerative disc repair, cartilage repair, and joint restoration.

The application, if granted, strengthens the protection for the company’s fibroblast technology that leverages fibroblast cells, spheroids, and/or fibroblast-differentiated chondrocyte spheroids to support structural and functional repair in orthopedic tissues.

A fibroblast is a type of cell that contributes to the formation of connective tissue.

Preclinical studies demonstrate that fibroblast-based constructs and chondrocyte spheroids integrate with native tissue, promote extracellular matrix remodeling, and encourage regeneration in models of disc degeneration and joint degeneration.

FibroBiologics holds over 270 U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer.

Recent Events

In November, FibroBiologics closed its registered direct offering of 4.48 million shares at $0.335 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million.

Additionally, the company offered unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4.48 million shares at an exercise price of $0.335 per share.

In November, FibroBiologics received approvals in Australia for a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating CYWC628 for refractory diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). This approval enables enrollment of 120 patients.

CYWC628 is an investigational topically administered allogeneic fibroblast cell-based therapy for wound healing.

Price Action: FBLG stock is up 13.61% at $0.335 at the last check on Wednesday.

